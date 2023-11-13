Delegation of the UAE Federal National Council held a series of meetings in Ashgabat

The UAE delegation headed by Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi visited Ashgabat.

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi is a leading parliamentarian and educator in the United Arab Emirates. A member of the UAE Federal National Council and Chairman of the Defense Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee at the Council, he has become a revered expert on the international stage.

As a pioneer of educational reform and policy in the UAE, Al Nuaimi has served as the Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University and the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.

A renowned expert on countering extremism and a prominent advocate of global peace, Al Nuaimi is currently serving as the Chairman of the International Steering Board of Hedayah, The International Center of Excellence for Countering Extremism and Violent Extremism based in Abu Dhabi.

On 10 November 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova held a meeting with a delegation headed by Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi.

During the talks, the parties discussed and analyzed key areas of interstate cooperation, as well as prospects for further Turkmen-Emirati partnership within the framework of multilateral diplomacy. The sides exchanged views on the current regional and international agenda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

The Turkmen side stressed the consistent and dynamic development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates, which is facilitated by an effective political dialogue that has developed at the highest and highest levels.

The parties expressed a common opinion on the need to intensify inter-parliamentary cooperation. In this regard, the important role of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group established between Turkmenistan and the UAE was stated.

The progressive development of trade and economic ties was noted, and the great potential for intensifying cooperation in the field of energy, transport and logistics, ecology and environmental protection was emphasized. In this context, the wish was expressed for the successful holding of the 28th meeting of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December this year.

Issues of enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation were discussed during the meeting of Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi with the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova.

The meeting was attended by the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hameli.

The parties also paid attention to the upcoming participation of Turkmenistan in the COP 28 conference at the highest level.⠀

The UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, organized a seminar at the Yildiz Hotel in Ashgabat, during which Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi made a speech on the UAE’s efforts to spread tolerance and peaceful coexistence between peoples.

The meeting was attended by the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ahmed Al Hameli, members of the UAE Federal National Council, the Mufti of Turkmenistan, representatives of religious communities of Turkmenistan and officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Border Service of Turkmenistan.⠀

In addition, Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi delivered a lecture at the Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan, where he told the cadets in detail about the achievements of the UAE in the fight against extremism and terrorism. ///nCa, 13 November 2023 (based on the materials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan)

