CARICC conducts the Meetings of Experts and the Council of National Coordinators of its Member States

On 2 – 3 October, the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combatting Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors (CARICC) conducted the Meeting of Experts followed by the regular session of the Council of National Coordinators of the CARICC Member States on 4 October. The events organized with the support of the UNODC Regional Office for Central Asia within the framework of Sub-programme 1 Preventing and Countering Transnational Organized Crime of the UNODC Programme for Central Asia 2022-2025, were held at the CARICC premises in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

During the regular session of the CARICC Council of National Coordinators, the representatives of the Member States reviewed the following areas of the CARICC activities:

– Progress of the Member States in internal procedures for approving the Agreement on the Exchange and Protection of Classified Information within the framework of CARICC

– Review of the draft rules on the CARICC budgetary process, including the issue of financing the centre by the Member States

– Review of the draft CARICC Development Strategy for 2023 – 2027.

As a result of the discussions, the Council members developed recommendations and further measures to support the CARICC’s self-sustainability.

The implementation of the Component on the Establishment of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combatting Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors is funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). ///UNODC Central Asia, 11 October 2023

