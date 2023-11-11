11th INTERNATIONAL BALKAN COUNTRIES THEATER FESTIVAL  “Balkan Breeze”

Tamer Karadağli, Turkish state theaters General art director

“Balkan Countries Theater Festival” is organized in Bursa every year in spring lead by Turkish State Theaters, in which leading theater groups of Balkan countries that contributed to the art of theater, an opportunity will also be provided for the famous theater groups of the world as well.

The Balkan spirit flies equally over all the countries with a freedom without any borders. There are common feelings, rich tastes of separations, loves, longings, sufferings and happiness of Bosnian, Macedonian, Albanian, Croatian, Serbian, Greek, and Bulgarian, who lived side by side for many years. This historical past should bring us joy rather than sufferings. It is the heartbeat of each and every person, who looks at River Vardar, walks by Neretva, watches Miljacka from the bridges of Sarajevo, feels moonlight inside in Skopje nights, cheers up with the beautiful smell of green villages far from all ugliness of Hellas and falls in love in the pleasant towns of Kosovo.

We all know that our great leader Atatürk took every opportunity to point out that the biggest leap for the communities to reach the level of contemporary civilizations was the art. Like many other festivals organized in other cities of Türkiye, Turkish State Theaters, Bursa International Balkan Countries Theatre Festival will also serve as an important bridge that constitutes the solid foundations of international relations. Organization of an international festival, which we believe will contribute to the development of peace culture, has multiple purposes.

Being one of the largest metropolitan cities in Türkiye, Bursa is our fourth biggest city. Hosting many industrial organizations such as automotive and textile, presentation of Bursa’s meeting with different cultural textures in the field of theatrical art has been ignored for many years. This festival aims at regeneration of theatrical art in line with the economical development of the province and presentation of contemporary theater to the people of the region.

We will be more than happy to host you, our dear friends, at the festival in line with all these common denominators.

CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION

The festival will be organized in Bursa on 01-10 March 2024. The host of the festival is Bursa State Theater. 1th of March 2024 has been decided as the inauguration day of the festival. Each theater group is welcomed to spend 4 nights in Bursa. Each play will be staged twice in Bursa. The festival is not in the form of competition. The groups, wishing to participate in the festival, must fill in the participation form in full and send it to the festival committee no later than 10 December 2023. The participants are responsible for all of their international travel costs. The accommodation costs of the participants will be provided by Bursa State Theater on bed and breakfast basis. Each group member will be paid an allowance of Turkish Lira equivalent of € 25 per person for each day of stay in Bursa by Bursa State Theater. The transportation of groups in the city of Bursa will be provided by Bursa State Theater. A contract that stipulates the liabilities of the parties will be signed between the participating group and Bursa State Theater at least 45 days ahead of the performance date. All groups must notify the festival committee their available arrival and departure dates for the duration of the festival. Following the determination of these dates, the presentation dates within the festival program will be decided. The names and passport numbers of the members of the participating groups must be notified at least 2 months before the start of the festival. The room arrangements of the participating groups should be notified at least 2 months before the start of the festival (Only the play director and theater art director will be provided single room, all other group members will be provided with double rooms). The number of artists and technical staff of the participating theater groups should not exceed 25 persons.

APPLICATION FORM

COMPANY INFORMATION

Company Name:

Company Web Address:

Country:

Address:

Phone:

Fax:

E-mail:

Contact Person (his/her position):

Brief Company History (Max. 200 words):

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Performance/Play Name:

Playwright:

Director:

Brief description of the performance (Max 200 words):

Brief information about the playwright (Max 200 words):

Primary discipline:

Target age group:

Language:

Duration and number of acts:

Cast list:

List of Creative Team (Designers, composer etc. names and duties):

Total number of the group:

Does your performance have special requirements: Preferred dates of performance: Proposed venue/type of venue: Time required for:

– Set:

– Lights:

– Sound:

Size of required acting area:

– Proscenium:

– Backstage:

Technical specifications, stage & lighting plans: Please send full video record, filled application form and 10 high resolution photos of the performance through online file sharing websites such as Dropbox, Google Drive etc. to the e-mail address written below. Applications made through the websites that impose time limitations will not be accepted. All the above information must be sent to the festival committee no later than 10 December 2023.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Web site: www.devtiyatro.gov.tr

E-mail: internationalbursabalkanfest@gmail.com

Tel.: +90 312 324 40 94

Address: Devlet Tiyatroları Genel Müdürlüğü 06050 Ulus Ankara /TÜRKİYE

///nCa, 11 November 2023 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)