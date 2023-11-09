Turkmenistan took part in the G7 Dialogue with Central Asia

On November 8, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Berdiniyaz Myatiev took part in the online meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the Group of Seven (G7).

The meeting was attended by the heads of foreign policy agencies of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, as well as Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, the USA, and France. The event was chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on key aspects of the regional and international agenda. Particular attention of the participants was paid to strengthening cooperation in such priority areas as ensuring peace and security, economic development, green transformation and sustainable use of energy resources.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in his speech emphasized that cooperation between the countries of Central Asia, the G7 format should be based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding, taking into account the peculiarities and needs of each country. Also was expressed confidence that the existing potential for interaction can be effectively used in the context of maintaining regional peace and stability and the successful integration of Central Asia into modern world processes.

The Turkmen side drew the attention of the meeting participants to a number of proposals initiated by the President of Turkmenistan during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, which are relevant in the context of the development of interaction of cooperation between the Central Asian states and the G7. In this regard, the great potential of partnership in issues of security and sustainable development, in the field of hydrogen energy, transport and logistics, climate change and the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies, as well as in the development of energy capacities, including the supply of Turkmen natural gas, in the European direction was noted. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 8 Nov 2023

Central Asia is an important partner in maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order, says Japanese FM

On 8 November 2023, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Ms. Kamikawa Yoko hosted the “Dialogue with Central Asia” session on the sidelines of G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, according to the Japanese foreign ministry.

At the outset of the session, Minister Kamikawa expressed her pleasure to invite the Central Asian countries online to the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting for the first time.

She stated that Central Asia is an important partner in maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law, and hopes that today’s dialogue will provide an opportunity to discuss areas of cooperation between the Central Asian countries and the G7.

The Central Asian countries expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting for the first time and their hopes for the continuation of such dialogue.

Furthermore, Minister Kamikawa stated that there is more potential in the relationship between Japan and Central Asia, and Japan would like to promote efforts to strengthen our relations towards the “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue Summit next year.

In addition, Minister Kamikawa stated that Japan would like to continue to implement mutually beneficial cooperation for both Central Asia and G7 members. ///nCa, 9 November 2023

