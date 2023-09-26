Central Asia – Japan Ministerial dialogue on economy and energy took place in Tokyo – Joint Statement adopted

On September 26, 2023, in Tokyo was held the hybrid format first meeting of the Ministerial Economic and Energy Dialogue established within the framework of the dialogue “Central Asia + Japan”. The Turkmen side in the meeting was presented online by the Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmengaz”, State Minister M.Babaev, MFA Turkmenistan reported.

The dialogue, chaired by the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Nishimura Yasutoshi, was attended by the ministers of energy and natural resources of Central Asian states and Heads of the Embassies of region’s countries in Japan.

In his speech, he informed about the policy and measures taken at the governmental level to prevent climate change. He also presented the planned projects related to the transition to clean energy sources and reduction of carbon emissions and expressed readiness to study the experience of the Japanese side in their implementation and cooperation in this area.

A Joint Statement was adopted as a result of the Dialogue.

Here is the text of the Joint Statement published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan:

Joint Statement of the first Ministerial Economic and Energy Dialogue of the “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue

On September 26, 2023, the first Ministerial Economic and Energy Dialogue of the “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue was held on the margins of the “Tokyo GX Week” in Tokyo, Japan. Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Almassadam SATKALIEV, Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic, Melis TURGUNBAEV, Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, Daler JUMA, State Minister of Turkmenistan, Chairman of State Concern “Turkmengas” Maksat BABAYEV, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jurabek MIRZAMAHMUDOV and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, NISHIMURA Yasutoshi (hereinafter referred to as “the Participants”) participated in the Dialogue and expressed the following.

The Participants welcomed the establishment of a Ministerial Economic and Energy Dialogue of the “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue.

The Participants firmly maintained their commitment to the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement through scaled up action in this critical decade in order to keep a limit of 1.5 °C within reach.

The Participants recognized the necessity to jointly cooperate in tackling the current climate crisis through collective action with the goal of dramatically reducing emissions, while maintaining robust sustainable development.

The Participants recognized the critical role that private finance plays in driving emissions reduction efforts and facilitating the necessary climate transition in Emerging Market and Developing Economies (EMDEs).

The Participants stressed the importance of the operationalization of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement for facilitating further ambition to keep 1.5 °C temperature rise within reach, while noting its role in enabling/ mobilizing public and private sector finance.

The Participants confirmed cooperation and collaboration on the following:

Accelerating consideration of net zero goal by 2050 or later taking advantage of energy transition technologies to achieve the goal, while recognizing various pathways according to each country’s situation.

Accelerating preparation, development or utilization of a road map toward net zero goal by 2050 or later, by specifying energy transition technologies to be utilized for the goal with clear timeline.

Promoting implementation of the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), including the formation of specific JCM projects.

Encouraging the public-private finance for realizing energy transition projects.

The Participants confirmed that the second meeting will be held at a time that is as timely as possible, taking advantage of the opportunity to bring participating countries together such as "Tokyo GX Week".

