G7 to continue cooperation with Central Asia in addressing regional problems

During the meeting in Japan, the Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) announced the continued support of the Central Asian countries in responding to regional problems.

This was announced during the one-hour session “Afghanistan and Central Asia”, organized on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Karuizawa, held on 16-18 April 2023.

In particular, regarding Central Asia, foreign minister of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi pointed out the importance of supporting efforts to respond to the specific issues facing the five Central Asian countries through dialogue with these countries, which many G7 members conduct, as well as bilateral dialogue with each country, the Japanese Foreign Ministry stated.

The foreign ministers of the participating countries – France, the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan – shared the view that the G7 will continue to cooperate in responding to the various issues in the region.

Regarding the Afghan issue, Hayashi emphasized the need to engage persistently and directly with the Taliban, while continuing to provide assistance to the people of Afghanistan in cooperation with the international community.

The G7 foreign ministers also expressed their disagreement with the tightening restrictions on the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The foreign ministers’ meetings, as a rule, shape the agenda of the upcoming G7 summits. The ministerial meets traditionally discuss issues of international politics and the situation in the regions representing the zones of strategic interests for G7.

This year, the Summit of the Group of Seven, which is currently presided by Japan, will be held in Hiroshima from 19 to 21 May. ///nCa, 18 April 2023