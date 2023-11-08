News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Reduction of methane emissions in focus of OSCE seminar in Turkmenistan

Reduction of methane emissions in focus of OSCE seminar in Turkmenistan

By

Representatives of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan, State Concerns “Turkmengas” and “Turkmenoil” participated in an OSCE-organized seminar on monitoring and scientific research on the reduction of methane emissions that took place on 6 and 7 November 2023.

The two-day online event aimed to present best practices of the OSCE participating States in the area of verification of methane emissions and introduce relevant measuring and monitoring methods.

“Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas and climate pollutant, which poses a serious threat to security and ecological stability,” said William Leaf, Acting Economic and Environmental Officer.

“We organized this seminar to support the efforts of the government of Turkmenistan in promoting ecological sustainability, and assist with the implementation of the Roadmap for the development of international co-operation for 2023-2024 adopted with the aim to explore the prospects of Turkmenistan’s accession to the Global Methane Pledge,” added Leaf.

International experts elaborated on assessing the possibilities and results of methane emission reduction and its technological aspects. Lively discussions centred on verification of methane emission as well as measuring and monitoring methods. ///OSCE Ashgabat, 7 Nov 2023

 

#methane, #OSCE, #Turkmenistan, #Global_Methane_Pledge, #seminar

 

Related posts:

  1. Joint conference of the European Union and Turkmenistan on “Green energy and EU strategies for the use of hydrogen and the reduction of methane emissions”
  2. Modernization of customs mechanisms in focus of OSCE seminar in Turkmenistan
  3. OSCE seminar addresses financial instruments of securities market in Turkmenistan
  4. Youth and businessmen to join discussion of reducing methane emissions on the sidelines of the International conference&EXPO OGT-2023
  5. By 2025 Turkmenistan aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 122%
  6. Turkmenistan paves the way for joining the Global Methane Pledge
  7. OGT 2023: Turkmenistan Consistently Fulfills Its UNFCCC Commitments – Turkmenistan NOT among top 40 methane emitters, says MFA Adviser
  8. Effective participation and inclusion of national minorities in focus of OSCE meeting in Turkmenistan
  9. OSCE organizes course on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism for students in Turkmenistan
  10. BOMCA and OSCE conducted trainings on document security for Turkmen migration and border management personnel
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan