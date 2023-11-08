Reduction of methane emissions in focus of OSCE seminar in Turkmenistan

Representatives of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan, State Concerns “Turkmengas” and “Turkmenoil” participated in an OSCE-organized seminar on monitoring and scientific research on the reduction of methane emissions that took place on 6 and 7 November 2023.

The two-day online event aimed to present best practices of the OSCE participating States in the area of verification of methane emissions and introduce relevant measuring and monitoring methods.

“Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas and climate pollutant, which poses a serious threat to security and ecological stability,” said William Leaf, Acting Economic and Environmental Officer.

“We organized this seminar to support the efforts of the government of Turkmenistan in promoting ecological sustainability, and assist with the implementation of the Roadmap for the development of international co-operation for 2023-2024 adopted with the aim to explore the prospects of Turkmenistan’s accession to the Global Methane Pledge,” added Leaf.

International experts elaborated on assessing the possibilities and results of methane emission reduction and its technological aspects. Lively discussions centred on verification of methane emission as well as measuring and monitoring methods. ///OSCE Ashgabat, 7 Nov 2023

