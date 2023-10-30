Korean Company Helps Turkmenistan Localize ATM Production

The largest electronics manufacturer in Turkmenistan, Aydin Gijeler Company and the Korean company Hyosung Corporation have announced their plans to localize the production of ATMs in the country, Salam News reports.

The plans were unveiled during a meeting with representatives of the banking industry of Turkmenistan and Korean partners, which was held in Ashgabat at the office of the State Development Bank.

The meeting was also attended by the General Director of the Economic Company “Aydyn Gijeler” H.B. Abdurakhmanov.

During the meeting, ATMs developed and manufactured by the Aydyn Gijeler together with Hyosung Corporation were presented. The main attention was paid to the issue of localization and import substitution, that is, the ability to produce ATMs under a national brand.

It was also noted that today the banks of Turkmenistan are interested in replacing outdated ATMs with modern devices with narrow technological specialization, which are widely used around the world.

Earlier, the Aydyn Gijeler team was trained at Korean stands and during the meeting awarded certificates on the correct use of ATMs and management software of the banking infrastructure.

During his remarks, Mr. Kang, a representative of Hyosung Corporation, stressed the readiness of the Aydin Gijeler to launch begin large-scale localization of ATM production in Turkmenistan, which opens up new prospects for the development of the country’s banking infrastructure and contributes to the development of the local economy.

A service center for maintenance and storing spare parts of ATMs is already functioning on the territory of Ayden Gijeler. In addition, it provides complete technical support for customers.

Hyosung Corporation, founded in 1966, is a large South Korean industrial company operating in various fields, including chemical industry, industrial engineering, information technology, trade and construction. It is mainly known for its ATMs production. ///nCa, 30 October 2023

#Aydyn_gijeler, #Hyosung_Corporation, #ATMs, #Turkmenistan, #Korea