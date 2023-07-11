Electronics manufacturer Aýdyń gijeler is a success story of public-private partnership in Turkmenistan

The company “Aýdyń gijeler” was established in July 2015 jointly with the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan with a 49% share in the Authorized Capital. The general director of the company Khydyrberdi Abdurakhmanov told the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper about milestones of the country’s largest manufacturer of electronic equipment and IT technologies.

The company aims at creating and developing a competitive, high-tech, electronic and electrical industry, the production of electronic and electrical goods oriented to domestic and foreign markets, as well as to increase the export potential of the country.

Since 2017, Aýdyń gijeler has started manufacturing LED lights ranging in wattage from 3 watts to 96 watts, with an annual production capacity of 8.4 million pieces.

In 2019, they launched producing floodlights for high–speed highways with a capacity from 50 watts to 210 watts – 125,000 units per year.

In 2020, the company has started production of 32, 42, 55, 65 inches 4K TVs under the brands “Tolkun”, “Zemin” and “Älem” with a volume of 100,000 units per year.

Moreover, the manufacturer produces “Şowly” brand monoblocks and “Aýtab” brand tablets (100,000 units per year), “Mylaýym” brand air conditioners (30,000 units), “Uçgun” brand routers (40,000 units), water dispensers (coolers) under the trademark “Teşne” (20,000 units), smartphones of the brand “Milli” (50,000 units) and mobile phones of the brand “Körpe” (1 million units per year), educational computers for children (250,000 units), netbooks and tablets for first grade students.

To date, “Aýdyń gijeler” owns 7 production workshops.

Since 2023, the company has been producing all types of bank cards and SIM cards with the local payment system “Altyn asyr”, approved by the National Payment Card System, as well as internationally certified chip modules, with an annual production volume of 5 million units.

“Aýdyń gijeler” also offers the most advanced solutions based on SMART cards.

Currently, “Aýdyń gijeler” is one of the most developed private companies in Turkmenistan in the field of electronics and IT technologies. ///nCa, 11 July 2023

