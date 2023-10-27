UNICEF Facilitates Turkmenistan Delegation Visit to Georgia on Child-friendly Justice System

News Central Asia (nCa)

Georgia, 27 October 2023 —Eight governmental delegates from various state agencies of Turkmenistan are visiting Georgia between 23 to 27 October 2023, where the team is meeting national partners and gaining valuable insights on child-friendly justice system in the country. UNICEF Turkmenistan and Georgia country offices facilitated the study visit in collaboration with Government partners in Tbilisi.

During the visit, Turkmenistan delegation interacted with key Georgian governmental bodies, including the Ministry of Justice, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and discussed the methods and procedures used in Georgia to manage children in contact with the law, with emphasis on the protection of victims and witnesses through specialized services (such as Barnahus), diversion strategies, alternative sentencing for children in conflict with the law, and prevention measures.

The members of the Delegation also familiarized themselves with the legal frameworks, organizational structures, multidisciplinary approach for individual case management with involvement of professionally trained social workers and psychologists, as well as best practices, and outcomes achieved in Georgia’s child justice system. Following the rich experience in Georgia, the delegation will evaluate these practices in the context of Turkmenistan’s needs and circumstances, with focus on the wellbeing of child victims and witnesses of crime and children in conflict with the law.

This visit was possible thanks to the generous support of the German Federal Foreign Office and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Turkmenistan, and UNICEF will continue to work with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and participating partners to strengthen child-friendly justice system and procedures.

