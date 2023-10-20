News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » WHO CO in Turkmenistan facilitates technical advisory mission of WHO experts on strengthening National Emergency Medical Team capacities in Turkmenistan

WHO CO in Turkmenistan facilitates technical advisory mission of WHO experts on strengthening National Emergency Medical Team capacities in Turkmenistan

By

On October 16, technical advisory mission of WHO experts on EMT was welcomed by WHO CO in Turkmenistan.

The purpose of the technical advisory mission included the reiteration of the formal commitment of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan (MoHMIT) on the development of the National EMT (NEMT), enhancement of Turkmenistan’s capacity in NEMT, appointment of the National Focal Point (NFP) for EMT, roles and responsibilities of the NFP in the country, the current situation and opportunities for the NEMT in Turkmenistan, provision of advisory and technical support to strengthen the national capacity in NEMT activities and discussion of joint activities in this area.

Led by Dr. Oleg Storozhenko, Regional Focal Point for Emergency Medical Teams at WHO/Europe, the mission comprised a team of esteemed experts in the field of EMT. The team included Dr. Nadine Vahedi, Technical Specialist on EMT from the EMT Secretariat at WHO Headquarters, Mr Gijs Geert, senior expert on EMT and mentor at WHO/Europe, and Dr Sergey Boyarsky, a technical specialist at the Regional European EMT Capabilities Hub.

During the mission, the team met with the high-level officials of the MoHMIT to review the goals and objectives, methodology, and classification of EMT as well as to discuss the appointment of the National Focal Point for EMT and recommendations regarding their roles and responsibilities.

Working closely with the MoHMIT, the team engaged with the national experts to discuss the creation and strengthening the capacity of the NEMT. Additionally, a meeting was conducted for the national experts on the creation of NEMT, which included an introduction to the EMT 2030 Strategy and the Capacity Development Tool to inform the development of a comprehensive roadmap for the creation and classification of NEMT. Discussions covered multiple topics, including planning and process development, administrative considerations, staffing and rostering considerations as well as conducting trainings.

The successful completion of this technical advisory mission marks a significant milestone in enhancing Turkmenistan’s national capacity in emergency response, including outlining the next steps on the development of the roadmap for establishing and strengthening of the NEMT and further join actions in this area. ///WHO Turkmenistan, 16 October 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. WHO, Health Ministry and Defence Ministry join forces to enhance the national capacity on Emergency Medical Teams in Turkmenistan
  2. Strengthening Local and National Capacities for Emergency Preparedness and Response in Turkmenistan
  3. WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan train SSES specialists on emergency response preparedness at the points of entry in Turkmenistan
  4. Strengthening Youth Resilience in Turkmenistan: UNICEF and the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan Join Efforts for Enhanced Emergency Preparedness Participation
  5. Tripartite joint mission to support the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan in the operationalization of “One Health” approach in Turkmenistan
  6. IsDB Member Country Partnership Strategy (MCPS) Technical Team Meeting with Turkmenistan
  7. Medical specialists of the sanitary and epidemiological services and medical institutions of the Health Ministry of Turkmenistan complete a training on “Health-Care Waste Management”
  8. The UN Senior Experts’ Mission on Census completes its visit to Turkmenistan
  9. Global Assessment of the National Statistical System of Turkmenistan
  10. Turkmenistan to buy emergency medical helicopters from Tatarstan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan