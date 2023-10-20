Heads of customs services of Central Asia and China discussed issues of future cooperation

On 17 October 2023, an informal meeting of the heads of customs services of Central Asian countries and China was held in Beijing, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan reports.

The meeting was timed to coincide with the third Belt and Road Forum and was a continuation of the negotiations held online on 21 April 2023.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation within the framework of the “Single Window” project, management of border checkpoints between China and Central Asian countries, customs risk management, exchange of experience in the field of non-intrusive inspection, mutual recognition of the status of an authorized economic operator, cooperation in law enforcement, as well as preliminary exchange of customs data were discussed.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to accelerate the practical implementation of the issues discussed to promote the active development of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative. ///nCa, 20 October 2023