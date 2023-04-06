News Central Asia (nCa)

Heads of Customs Agencies of Central Asia and China will meet in April

On 6 April 2023, the representatives of the customs services of Central Asia and China met via videoconference at the initiative of the General Customs Administration of the People’s Republic of China, the Customs Service of Turkmenistan reports.

The experts discussed the preparations for the meeting of the Heads of Customs departments of the six countries, which is scheduled for April this year.

In particular, the agenda and protocol of the upcoming meeting were considered, as well as a draft document regulating the mechanism of regular meetings of heads of customs services in the Central Asia–China format.

The mechanism of regular meetings of the heads of customs services in the Central Asia–China format aims to actively promote the security and simplification of trade between the countries of Central Asia and China, as well as the implementation of relevant agreements reached within the framework of the meetings of the heads of State of Central Asia and China, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan underlines. ///nCa, 6 April 2023

 

 

