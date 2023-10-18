Kazakhstan hosted 2nd Meeting India-Central Asia National Security Advisers and Secretaries

On 17 October 2023, Astana, Kazakhstan hosted the Second Meeting of the India-Central Asia Secretaries / National Security Advisers of the Security Councils.

National Security Adviser of India Ajit Doval, and National Security Advisers and Secretaries of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan attended the meeting. Turkmenistan was represented by the Embassy in Astana.

At the Second Meeting of the India-Central Asia Secretaries/National Security Advisers of the Security Councils’ several vital aspects of the India-Central Asia relationship were highlighted, Financial Express reports.

At the meeting hosted by Kazakhstan, Doval’s highlighted the transformation of relations between India and Central Asian countries across various domains such as politics, trade, economy, security, and defense. The relations have evolved into a multifaceted and mutually beneficial engagement founded on trust, understanding, and friendship.

Connectivity

Connectivity and economic integration emerged as a central priority for India, recognizing that well-realized initiatives could strengthen ties. It was emphasized that any efforts in this direction should prioritize consultation, transparency, and participation, while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each nation involved.

According to sources, India’s membership in both the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Ashgabat Agreement was noted, with invitations extended to Central Asian neighbours to utilize the Chabahar port for maritime trade.

Touching upon digital public infrastructure and payment security, India offered to provide the United Payment Interface (UPI), patented by its Central Bank, to Central Asian nations at no cost. This technology could help establish sovereign, real-time digital payment systems tailored to their specific needs, fostering commercial linkages and aiding medical travellers, businessmen, and Indian students in Central Asia.

Strategic Mineral Collaboration & Rare Earths Cooperation

During the meeting India proposed the creation of an India-Central Asia Rare Earths Forum, aimed at fostering partnerships in rare earth and strategic mineral domains. This will also facilitate the participation of Indian private companies in this region for investments and joint economic development.

Terrorism, Drug Trafficking, Cybersecurity, Afghanistan

India and Central Asia are committed to working together to address common security challenges, including terrorism, drug trafficking, and cybersecurity. They have agreed to fully fund capacity-building programs in a range of areas to help tackle these threats effectively. Cybersecurity cooperation is a cornerstone of the relationship between India and Central Asia. India has pledged to collaborate closely with Central Asian nations to bolster their defences against cyber threats, and has invited the Heads of the Cyber Security Agencies of Central Asian countries to visit India for a strategic cyber experience.

The situation in Afghanistan remains a cause for concern for both India and Central Asia. They share the priorities of providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring an inclusive government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, and safeguarding the rights of women, children, and minorities.

People to People Ties

The cultural ties were recognized as the strongest bonds between India and Central Asia. India proposed a seminar to foster deeper understanding of the history and context of Islam, contributing to peaceful coexistence and social harmony.

The meeting emphasized the value of dialogue as the primary means of resolving differences and disputes, with diplomacy at its core. India’s commitment to deep, meaningful, and sustainable engagement with Central Asian nations was reaffirmed.

The meeting underscored the importance of regular dialogue between the Security Councils of the participating countries, given the common challenges of terrorism, extremism, and radicalization in the region.

The third meeting of the India-Central Asia National Security Advisers/Secretaries of the Security Councils will be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2024. ///nCa, 18 October 2023