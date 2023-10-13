Turkmen and Romanian oil and gas universities strengthen cooperation

On 11 October 2023, the Rector of the Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas and representatives of the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania visited the Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiești.

In his welcoming speech, the Rector of the Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiești, Alin Dinitsa, expressed the Romanian side’s interest in further strengthening the established cooperation in the educational and research fields, according to the Turkmen diplomatic mission.

In this context, the Rector thanked the Turkmen side for choosing Romanian universities to send Turkmen youth to study abroad.

The parties also agreed to explore the possibilities of intensifying bilateral contacts, including by organizing joint events, conferences, and exchanging online lectures.

At the end of the meeting, the parties exchanged invitations for mutual visits.

The cooperation agreement between the Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas and the Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiești was signed on 29 November 2017, during the visit of the University’s Vice-Rector to Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 13 October 2023

#Turkmenistan, #Romania, #education