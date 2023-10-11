Turkmenistan sends humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Afghanistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

In response to the devastating earthquakes that recently struck Afghanistan, Turkmenistan has sent a humanitarian cargo of medicines and medical supplies, textile and food products.

The cargo was arranged with the support of the Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Textile Industry, and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Over 2400 people were killed in the disaster, which hit western province of Herat last Saturday, destroying 13 villages in Zindah Jan district. ///nCa, 11 October 2023 [photo credit – THP]

 

