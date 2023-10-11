Turkmen-Romanian Working Commission on cooperation in the energy sector held a meeting in Bucharest

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 10 October 2023, the Ministry of Energy of Romania hosted a regular meeting of the Turkmen-Romanian Working Commission on Cooperation in the energy sector. The Turkmen Delegation was heded by by the Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmennebit” (Turkmen Oil) G.Agadzhanov.

During the meeting, the high level of interstate cooperation based on the principles of mutual trust and mutual benefit was highlighted, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania reports.

The Turkmen side stressed that one of the key aspects of Turkmenistan’s energy strategy is the further modernization and technical equipment of oil and gas and petrochemical industry enterprises.

Among the priorities is also the implementation of projects for the construction of modern gas processing complexes, including the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, polyethylene, polypropylene and other gas chemical products.

In this context, the widespread introduction of advanced resource-saving technologies, innovative scientific and technical developments into practice was noted.

Following the meeting, a corresponding protocol was signed. ///nCa, 11 October 2023

 

 

