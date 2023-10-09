OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani to visit Turkmenistan

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, will visit Turkmenistan on 9 October to meet with high-level government officials, parliamentarians and civil society.

In Ashgabat, Chairman Osmani will meet the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People’s Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairperson of Mejlis (the Parliament) Dunyagozel Gulmanova, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

Throughout the visit, Chairman Osmani will also meet with OSCE field operations staff and civil society representatives. ///OSCE, 8 October 2023

#OSCE, #Turkmenistan