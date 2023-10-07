President of Turkmenistan Congratulates Russian President on Birthday

On 7 October 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on his 71st birthday in a phone call.

“The Russian Federation is a strategic partner of Turkmenistan,” President Berdimuhamedov said during the conversation, according to the TDH news agency. “Our relations are based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and good neighborliness.”

Turkmenistan and Russia successfully cooperate in a wide range of areas, including trade and economics, inter-departmental relations, inter-parliamentary relations, and culture, science, and education.

Berdimuhamedov thanked Putin for his personal attention and full support for the comprehensive development of Turkmen-Russian relations.

Putin also conveyed his best wishes to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who made a significant personal contribution to strengthening and expanding the interstate dialogue between Turkmenistan and Russia.///nCa, 7 October 2023

