Turkmenistan Pavilion at ADIPEC 2023 Attracts Over 3,000 Visitors

Over 3,000 visitors representing engineering, refineries, renewable energy, and upstream and downstream areas of the energy industry visited the booth of “Turkmenistan. Energy sector” on the second day of ADIPEC 2023 in Abu Dhabi, Turkmen Forum reports.

The companies that paid a visit were from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Algeria, Germany, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, and others.

The Turkmen delegation has also actively participated in the ADIPEC strategic conference, where government ministers and CEOS of major IOCs presented their views on the Future of Energy, shared innovative ideas in manufacturing, technical and consulting services, as well as marketing opportunities for the Turkmen energy sector, but the key message was: Decorbanising.Faster.Together.

The issue of global warming, the environment and the reduction of methane and associated gas emissions took centre – stage at the conference.

The discussion of the mentioned topics will continue in Ashgabat at the upcoming OGT conference, to be focused on Reliable.Sustainable.Clean Energy! ///nCa, 5 October 2023

