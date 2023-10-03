Arkag City Hosts International Youth Forum to Promote Peace and Dialogue

On 2 October 2023, Arkadag city hosted the International Youth Forum “Dialogue is Guarantee of Peace”.

The event was organized by the Government of Turkmenistan with the active participation of the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan and the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

The forum, which was held in a hybrid format, was attended by young leaders, activists, students, entrepreneurs and innovators from Central Asian countries and co-sponsors states of the UN General Assembly resolution declaring 2023 the International Year of Dialogue as a guarantee of peace.

The forum was aimed at promoting peaceful dialogue as an essential tool of resolving conflicts and overcoming differences between the people around the world through the use of diplomatic instruments.

The meeting also discussed topical issues of our time, such as the use of new technologies in peacebuilding, the relationship between climate change and peace, and issues of digital diplomacy. The participants exchanged views on youth initiatives in the field of peace and social cohesion.

Special emphasis was made on the tasks of promoting peace through culture and art.

The participants of the International Youth Forum “Dialogue is Guarantee of Peace” emphasized the need to continue the dialogue on important proposals and opinions expressed during the event.

The parties agreed with the proposal of the Turkmen side to hold international dialogue forums on a regular basis as a guarantee of peace in order to provide young people with the necessary institutional platform for strengthening peace and trust on the basis of intercultural dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation.

A Memorandum on the establishment of a Dialogue of Youth of Central Asian countries was signed following the forum and an Adress of the participants of the International Youth Forum “Dialogue is Guarantee of Peace” was adopted.

The Forum featured the exhibition of Turkmen arts and crafts. ///nCa, 3 October 2023 (photo credit – MFA Turkmenistan, UN Turkmenistan)

