Speaker of Mejlis of Turkmenistan attended first Forum of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Central Asia – S.Korea

On September 19, 2023, the parliamentary delegation of Turkmenistan led by the Chairman of the Mejlis D. Gulmanova participated in Seoul in the first Forum of the Speakers of the Parliaments of the Central Asian States and the Republic of Korea on the topic “Development of mutually beneficial relations focused on the future”.

The meeting was also attended by the Speakers of the Parliaments of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea.

The Head of the Turkmen Delegation stressed in her speech that the initiative to create an inter-parliamentary forum “Central Asia – Republic of Korea” was first put forward in November 2022 by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during an official visit to the Republic of Korea at the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo. In this context, it was noted that the current Forum of Speakers of Parliaments will give impetus to the development of parliamentary diplomacy between the Central Asian States and the Republic of Korea.

It was noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to cooperation with the Republic of Korea, which is implemented on the principles of equality, long-term and mutually beneficial partnership. At the same time, regular meetings and negotiations at various levels confirm the commitment of the parties to further intensify fruitful ties.

The main session of the meeting was devoted to the priorities of regional cooperation between the Republic of Korea and the countries of Central Asia in the near future. The discussion continued in two special sessions.

The forum participants stated that the current format of cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and Republic of Korea is a good opportunity to strengthen relations between the states and confirmed the importance of inter-parliamentary exchanges for the further development and expansion of partnership.

During the meeting, the parties discussed specific areas and areas of partnership, primarily related to issues of economic cooperation between the states of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea, as well as cooperation in the field of digital transformation.

As a priority areas for further regional cooperation were identified the spheres in energy, infrastructure, effective water resources management, industrial diversification, finance, education, health care and tourism.

As a result of the Forum participants adopted a Joint Declaration, in accordance with the parties reached an agreement to hold the second Meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of the Central Asian States and the Republic of Korea in 2024 in Ashgabat.

Within the framework of the Forum, the Korean side organized a photo exhibition dedicated to historical and cultural monuments, which are connecting the peoples of the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea.

Also was organized a ceremony of drinking traditional tea in the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea. During the tour at the exhibition, the Heads of Delegations showed particular interest to the Turkmen pavilion, which presented various types of natural herbal tea “Saglyk çaýlary” (Health Teas), traditional Turkmen green tea, national sweets, pishme, kulche, gavun kaky, chelpek, gatlama, as well as all kinds of sweets, dried fruits, flour and dairy products from Turkmen manufacturers. ///nCa, 20 September 2023

