Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Seoul hopes to boost Central Asia – Korea ties

Kazakhstan’s new ambassador to Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, hopes to boost the C5+Korea, a diplomatic channel that engages Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan governments with Korea. This follows from his interview with The Korea Herald.

Speaking to The Korea Herald, Arystanov outlined his vision to elevate C5+Korea and touched on past success stories.

Arystanov hopes to realize bilateral goals through existing mechanisms such as the intergovernmental commission, regular bilateral visits, business forums and roundtable discussions.

Central Asia +Korea format was launched in 2007.

The platform’s annual meeting is held at the ministerial level, serving as a powerful impetus for multilateral cooperation, said Arystanov

According to Arystanov, C5+K platform has the potential to align Central Asia and Korea on priorities such as political consultations, commercial and investment engagements, energy, mineral resources, connectivity and smart water management systems.

“Now is the time to further elevate the level of engagement within C5+K. C5+K will make a breakthrough in the years ahead,” Arystanov said.

In October 2022, Busan hosted the 15th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum. In 2023 Ashgabat will host the 16th Korea-CA Cooperation Forum.

Moreover, the first meeting of the speakers of parliament of South Korea and Central Asia will be held on 19 September 2023. Turkmenistan expressed its willingness to host the second meeting of the forum next year. ///nCa, 24 August 2023 [photo credit – The Korea Herald]