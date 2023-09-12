Arkadag city and St. Petersburg establish direct cooperation

News Central Asia (nCa)

The delegation of St. Petersburg headed by the governor of the city Alexander Beglov visited the new city of Arkadag and met with mayor of Arkadag Shamukhammet Durdylyev.

The heads of St. Petersburg and Arkadag signed an agreement between the Mayor of Arkadag and the Government of St. Petersburg on cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian spheres and an action Plan “Roadmap” for cooperation between the mayor of Arkadag and the government of St. Petersburg in trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural fields for 2023-2027.

According to the Governor of St. Petersburg, industry, science, IT technologies, education, including school and interuniversity exchanges, tourism, including medical and wellness, can become promising areas of cooperation.

Beglov offered to organize meetings of industry experts on the exchange of experience and invited the leadership of Arkadag to visit St. Petersburg.

“The construction of a new city is evidence of a high level of development and prosperity of the country,” Alexander Beglov noted. He stressed that St. Petersburg is determined to actively develop business and humanitarian cooperation, and there are all the necessary resources for this. ///nCa, 12 September 2023

 

 

