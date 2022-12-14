Finnish operator launches express container service to Central Asia

The Finnish operator Nurminen Logistics offers regular and high-speed container shuttle service from Europe to Kazakhstan and back in cooperation with the State Railways of Kazakhstan (KTZ).

The new service is called “TransCaspian Express”. It will run on the route Altynkol (Kazakhstan) – the port of Aktau (Kazakhstan) – the port of Baku (Azerbaijan) – the Black Sea ports of Poti/Batumi (Georgia), three times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The cargo can be transported from Georgia to any destination in Europe.

The fixed delivery time is 20 days.

According to the Helsinki-based freight company, regular service will reduce the delivery time from China, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Europe and will streamline the supply chain.

Actually, the express follows the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, which is regarded as an incredibly important transportation link between Europe, Central Asia, and China.

Recently, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye agreed to increase the capacity of the Middle corridor to 10 million tons per year by 2025. ///nCa, 13 December 2022