Turkmenistan is of paramount importance for Hungary’s energy security

The meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov is of paramount importance from the respect of Hungary’s energy security Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief said to the Hungarian news agency MTI.

Negotiations are currently underway with Turkmenistan on an energy cooperation agreement, an important element of which is Hungary becoming one of the target countries for the future export of Turkmen gas, the statement says.

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto, reports that Budapest and Ashgabat have reached a political agreement on gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Hungary. Negotiations between companies are next.

On the part of Turkmenistan, the political will and political intention is absolutely clear for Hungary to become one of the directions of potential supplies of Turkmen gas to Europe and one of the transit countries. A political agreement has been reached, now it is the turn of the companies to continue commercial negotiations, Szijjarto said in a video message on the social network, RIA Novosti reports.

On his official Facebook page, Szijjarto wrote: “Turkmenistan will provide the solution – the European natural gas supply in the future, as this Central Asian country has one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world. We have a political agreement that Hungary should be one of the destination countries for Turkmen natural gas exports to Europe.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary also stressed: “Turkmenistan also belongs to the large international camp of those who want peace, and this is usually voiced when they call for the development of the Global Security Strategy at the UN. We support this because we support any initiative that brings us closer to peace.” ///nCa, 21 August 2023

 

