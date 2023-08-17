News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Malaysian Parliamentary Speaker eyes visit to Turkmenistan

Malaysian Parliamentary Speaker eyes visit to Turkmenistan

By

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Malaysia, Muhammetniyaz Mashalov, met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives Parliament of Malaysia, Tan Sri’ Dato Johari Abdul, on 17 August 2023, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Malaysia reported.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between Turkmenistan and Malaysia. They emphasized that parliamentary cooperation is an important tool for ensuring effective relations, international cooperation, and strengthening mutual understanding.

Tan Sri’ Dato Johari Abdul expressed interest in paying a visit to Turkmenistan this year.

The Ambassador welcomed the proposal and said that it would contribute to further strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries. ///nCa, 17 August 2023

 

Related posts:

  1. Visit of the Russian parliamentary delegation to Turkmenistan opens up new prospects for people-to-people and legislators contacts
  2. Speaker of the Korean Parliament pays an official visit to Turkmenistan –  met with Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and parliament chair – awarded with state order
  3. Malaysian Prime Minister visits Turkmenistan
  4. President of Uzbekistan stressed the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation with Turkmenistan
  5. Speaker of the State Duma addressed the deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan
  6. Speaker of upper house of Turkmen Parliament met with Japanese PM
  7. Delegation of Russian parliamentarians pays a visit to Turkmenistan
  8. Telephone conversation between the President of Turkmenistan and the Speaker of the Upper House of the Parliament of Russia
  9. Emomali Rahmon invited President of Turkmenistan for official visit to Tajikistan
  10. Turkmenistan and Russia discuss issues of inter-parliamentary dialogue
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan