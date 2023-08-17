Malaysian Parliamentary Speaker eyes visit to Turkmenistan

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Malaysia, Muhammetniyaz Mashalov, met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives Parliament of Malaysia, Tan Sri’ Dato Johari Abdul, on 17 August 2023, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Malaysia reported.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between Turkmenistan and Malaysia. They emphasized that parliamentary cooperation is an important tool for ensuring effective relations, international cooperation, and strengthening mutual understanding.

Tan Sri’ Dato Johari Abdul expressed interest in paying a visit to Turkmenistan this year.

The Ambassador welcomed the proposal and said that it would contribute to further strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries. ///nCa, 17 August 2023