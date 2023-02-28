The UN reaffirmed the role of the UNRCCA in the sustainable development of Central Asia

On 24 February 2023, the 60th plenary meeting of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, unanimously adopted the Resolution “Role of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia”, initiated by Turkmenistan.

“The Government of Turkmenistan consistently provides comprehensive support to the activities of the Regional Center, as well as its efforts and initiatives, in particular, in promoting political and diplomatic dialogue, conflict prevention and confidence-building in the region. Over the past period, the Regional Center has established itself as an effective platform consolidating the United Nations with the countries of Central Asia in strengthening peace, maintaining constructive relations and promoting regional and international cooperation,” says the congratulatory message of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the people of Turkmenistan on the occasion of the adoption of the Resolution.

In 2022, the UNRCCA celebrated the 15th anniversary of its activities. Resolutions recognizing the role of the Center in regional relations and the maintenance of peace and stability were adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2017 and 2021.///nCa, 28 February 2023