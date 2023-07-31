News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Voluntary National Review of Turkmenistan on the progress of implementation of the Global Agenda for Sustainable Development 2023

Voluntary National Review of Turkmenistan on the progress of implementation of the Global Agenda for Sustainable Development 2023

By

The Turkmen State Publishing Service has released ‘The Voluntary National Review of Turkmenistan on the progress of implementation of the Global Agenda for Sustainable Development 2023.’

Here are a few graphics from the 195-page document:

The complete report is available at this link:

Voluntary National Review of Turkmenistan on the progress of implementation of the Global Agenda for Sustainable Development 2023

https://turkmenistan.un.org/sites/default/files/2023-07/VNR-2023%20Turkmenistan%20Report%20EN.pdf

/// nCa, 31 July 2023

#Voluntary_National_Review_of_Turkmenistan_on_the_progress_of_implementation_of_the_Global_Agenda_for_Sustainable_Development_2023, #Turkmenistan, #UN, #SDG,

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan releases its Second Voluntary National Review on the Sustainable Development Goals
  2. Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation of the SDGs, next report anticipated for 2025
  3. Turkmenistan to present 2nd Voluntary National Review for SDGs implementation at ECOSOS forum in July this year
  4. Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN and the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan to host side-event on sustainable urban transportation at the 2023 High Level Political Forum on Sustainable development 
  5. Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implementation of the Framework Program for Cooperation in the Field of Sustainable Development between Turkmenistan and the UN for 2021-2025
  6. The results of the fifth UN Global Survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation 2023 will help Turkmenistan in its accession process to the WTO
  7. UNICEF stands ready to support the implementation of the newly approved National Action Plan for the Realization of Children’s Rights in Turkmenistan for 2023-2028
  8. President of Turkmenistan speaks at Global Roundtable on Extractive Industries as an Engine for Sustainable Development
  9. Central Asian countries discussed progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals at a high-level summit in Almaty
  10. UNDP supports the development of the 3rd periodic report of Turkmenistan on the implementation of ICESCR
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan