The Turkmen State Publishing Service has released ‘The Voluntary National Review of Turkmenistan on the progress of implementation of the Global Agenda for Sustainable Development 2023.’

Here are a few graphics from the 195-page document:

The complete report is available at this link:

Voluntary National Review of Turkmenistan on the progress of implementation of the Global Agenda for Sustainable Development 2023

https://turkmenistan.un.org/sites/default/files/2023-07/VNR-2023%20Turkmenistan%20Report%20EN.pdf

/// nCa, 31 July 2023

