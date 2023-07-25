MFA Turkmenistan holds a regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Human Rights

News Central Asia (nCa)

A regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission to ensure the implementation of Turkmenistan’s international obligations in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law was held on July 24, 2023. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

Representatives of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of relevant ministries and departments, and public organizations attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the results of the Commission’s work for the first half of 2023 and outlined specific issues for the near future.

Participants noted that the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of citizens in accordance with the generally recognized norms of international law is a priority vector of the state policy of Turkmenistan. In this context, special attention was paid to the implementation of the following national plans and work plans:

  • National Action Plan for Human Rights in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025
  • National Action Plan for the Realization of Children’s Rights in Turkmenistan for 2023-2028
  • Work Plan for the Implementation of International Humanitarian Law for 2021-2023
  • other programs and projects implemented jointly with specialized UN agencies and other international structures.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the upcoming dialogues within the framework of the UN treaty bodies, in particular, the Universal Periodic Review. ///nCa, 25 July 2023

 

