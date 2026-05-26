New Energy Facilities, Digital Stables, and Hippotherapy: Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Discusses Key Projects with Head of Turkish Çalyk Holding

On 25 May 2026, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held a meeting with Ahmet Çalık, the head of the Turkish group of companies Çalyk Holding. The sides discussed the construction progress of major industrial and social facilities, as well as the implementation of digital technologies in the company’s ongoing projects in Turkmenistan.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ahmet Çalık conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the leadership of Turkmenistan. In turn, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov responded with reciprocal best wishes.

The National Leader also expressed his deep condolences to Ahmet Çalık on the passing of his father, Mahmut Çalık, a prominent Turkish businessman in the textile industry.

Industry and Medicine: What the Holding is Building

The Turkish businessman reported on the implementation of key infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan. Currently, Çalyk Holding is constructing:

a combined-cycle power plant on the Caspian coast;

a new urea production complex in the Turkmenbashi etrap of the Balkan velayat;

major medical facilities in Ashgabat, including the International Pediatrics Center, the International Scientific and Clinical Oncology Center, the Dental Center, and a prospective 500-bed multidisciplinary clinic.



Digitalization and Innovation in the Equestrian Complex

A separate topic of discussion was the modernization project of the Akhal-Teke Equestrian Complex of the President of Turkmenistan. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized that special attention must be given to digital technologies when equipping medical, energy, and equestrian facilities alike.

Strict technological requirements have been set for the upgrade of the equestrian complex. The installed equipment must automatically manage ventilation in the stables and continuously monitor the health status of the horses. Special focus must also be placed on modern arena surfaces and creating the necessary infrastructure for hippotherapy (a method of rehabilitation through horse riding).

Akhal-Teke Horses on the World Stage

Ahmet Çalık congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the successful performance of the “Galkynyş” National Equestrian Games Group at the International Ethnosport Culture Festival in Istanbul. According to the businessman, Bilal Erdogan (a Turkish businessman and son of President Erdogan) was among those who watched the Akhal-Teke horse show with great interest.

The head of Çalyk Holding also announced plans to participate in upcoming equestrian events in the Kingdom of the Netherlands to contribute to promoting the fame of the Akhal-Teke breed in the European market.

Following the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed that the state is committed to supporting scientifically sound, economically innovative, and highly efficient solutions in all joint projects. Ahmet Çalık, for his part, assured that the holding will approach its tasks with full responsibility and meet all technological requirements at the construction sites. ///nCa, 26 May 2026