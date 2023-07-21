UNICEF connects a primary health care facility to solar energy in Turkmenistan

Recently, a new pilot solar energy system was installed in the rural health centre of Pelvert in Halach etrap, Lebap velayat. This is the first primary health care facility in Turkmenistan to have been fitted with solar electricity – an innovative project implemented by UNICEF together with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.

The continuous supply of clean electricity will ensure that all essential medical and non-medical equipment will operate when needed, around-the-clock, enabling the health care facility to deliver uninterrupted health services, including during natural calamities.

In alignment with Global Climate Agreements (COPs) and targets, UNICEF developed an integrated strategy for climate resilient, and environmentally sustainable health care facilities. Solar energy technologies are one of the solutions that can transform the health and social service sectors onto a low carbon and climate resilient development pathway.

Solar energy is one of the best solutions for the supply of seamless, stable, reliable, and clean electricity in a country with abundant sunshine like Turkmenistan. This will support the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry to strengthen quality services. It also introduces innovative technology into the healthcare system as well as development of alternative energy sources and climate-resilience in line with the National Strategy of Turkmenistan on Climate Change.///UNICEF, 20 Jul 2023

#UNICEF, #Turkmenistan, #Global_Climate_Agreements, #COPs, #renewable_energy, #solar_energy