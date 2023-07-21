News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » UNICEF connects a primary health care facility to solar energy in Turkmenistan

UNICEF connects a primary health care facility to solar energy in Turkmenistan

By

Recently, a new pilot solar energy system was installed in the rural health centre of Pelvert in Halach etrap, Lebap velayat. This is the first primary health care facility in Turkmenistan to have been fitted with solar electricity – an innovative project implemented by UNICEF together with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.

The continuous supply of clean electricity will ensure that all essential medical and non-medical equipment will operate when needed, around-the-clock, enabling the health care facility to deliver uninterrupted health services, including during natural calamities.

In alignment with Global Climate Agreements (COPs) and targets, UNICEF developed an integrated strategy for climate resilient, and environmentally sustainable health care facilities. Solar energy technologies are one of the solutions that can transform the health and social service sectors onto a low carbon and climate resilient development pathway.

Solar energy is one of the best solutions for the supply of seamless, stable, reliable, and clean electricity in a country with abundant sunshine like Turkmenistan. This will support the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry to strengthen quality services. It also introduces innovative technology into the healthcare system as well as development of alternative energy sources and climate-resilience in line with the National Strategy of Turkmenistan on Climate Change.///UNICEF, 20 Jul 2023

 

#UNICEF, #Turkmenistan, #Global_Climate_Agreements, #COPs, #renewable_energy, #solar_energy

Related posts:

  1. UNICEF delivered three Oxygen Plants for continuous medical oxygen supply at health facilities of Turkmenistan
  2. UNICEF and Ministry of Health of Turkmenistan are introducing the first digital application for Mother and Child Home Visiting services
  3. Turkmenistan and USA concluded MoU on health care cooperation
  4. Medical specialists of the sanitary and epidemiological services and medical institutions of the Health Ministry of Turkmenistan complete a training on “Health-Care Waste Management”
  5. Press Statement by the Ministry of Health Care and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan on the occasion of World Health Day
  6. Turkmenistan Tennis Federation and UNICEF in Turkmenistan held a Children’s Tennis Festival dedicated to the World Health Day
  7. Tripartite joint mission to support the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan in the operationalization of “One Health” approach in Turkmenistan
  8. Yartygulak and his friends encourage children of Turkmenistan to grow up healthy – A children’s book by UNICEF and Ministry of Health
  9. STRATEGY FOR A LARGE SCALE INTRODUCTION OF SOLAR ENERGY IN TURKMENISTAN
  10. Child health is the key to a happy future of the nation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan