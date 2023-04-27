The Communiqué of the International Conference on Food Security held in Ashgabat was published as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly

The communiqué of the International Conference “Cooperation in the field of food security in the context of climate change”, held in Ashgabat on March 10, 2023, was published in the six official languages of the UN (А/77/837) as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The document was published under agenda items 18 “Sustainable Development”, 24 “Agricultural Development, Food Security and Nutrition” and 61 “Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia”.///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, New York, 26 April 2023