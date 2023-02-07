Outcome statement of the International Conference “Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace” announced UN GA official document

The outcome document of the International Conference titled “Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace”, held in Ashgabat on 11 December 2022 was published in the six official languages of the UN (A/77/651) as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly under paragraph 14 Agenda “Culture of Peace”.

The full text of the document is available here: https://un.mission.gov.tm/en/news/109873

The document supported the Global Initiative “Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace” promoted by Turkmenistan, aimed at uniting the efforts of the international community in strengthening the traditions of peaceful and trust-based coexistence of nations of the world.

It also welcomed the proclamation by the United Nations General Assembly of the International Year of Dialogue as a guarantee of peace. ///nCa, 6 February 2023