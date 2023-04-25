WHO: Turkmenistan has achieved over 95% vaccine coverage

24 April marks the start of European Immunization Week (EIW). This event is a pillar in what the World Health Organization is calling the year of ‘The Big Catch Up’, aimed to tackle decline in childhood vaccination rates across the world.

As such, WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan, together with the UN Agencies and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan launches the European Immunization Week in the country, said WHO Turkmenistan in social nets.

This year is special as WHO celebrates its 75th anniversary under the theme “Health for all”.

“Turkmenistan has achieved significant progress in vaccine coverage – more than 95 % as recommended by WHO, which is a milestone towards increasing immunization rates. It is also important to note incorporation of HPV vaccines into the vaccination schedule in 2016 and both boys and girls have been offered the HPV vaccine to protect against cervical and other cancers. In 2019, there have been introduced pneumococcal and rotavirus vaccines, which is another huge progress,” said Mr. Yegor Zaitsev, WHO Representative in Turkmenistan.

Working together with the Government of Turkmenistan, the UN agencies and EU, WHO has seen great progress in Turkmenistan in improving and safeguarding public health, in large part due to the effectiveness of vaccines.

WHO is confident that through continued partnership the obstacles brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be overcome and the progress made in each country and the region in protecting children and adults from life- threatening diseases will continue so that no one will be left behind. ///nCa, 25 April 2023