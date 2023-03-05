Newly established joint Kazakh-Uzbek foreign trade company creates new dimension for collaboration in Central Asia

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have established a joint foreign trade company that will help boost bilateral trade and enter third country markets for joint marketing.

The company has been formed by the KazTrade and UzTrade, reports Podrobno.uz. It has been named UzKazTrade LLC.

“The activities of the foreign trade company will be aimed at conducting market research and competitive analysis of products of large enterprises of the two countries, developing proposals for placing orders for the production of finished products, optimizing and coordinating mutual trade processes, and assisting businesses in certification and promotion of goods for export,” says Podrobno.uz.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in 2022 was about USD 5 billion, an increase of 29.8% compared to the previous year. /// nCa, 5 March 2023 [Image credit Trend]