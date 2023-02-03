Kazakhstan to host EU-Central Asia Economic Forum

In 2023, the next EU-Central Asia Economic Forum will be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, mentions a joint statement by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and EU High Representative Josep Borrel on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The text of the Statement can be found here: https://www.eeas.europa.eu/eeas/kazakhstan-%E2%80%93-eu-joint-statement-deputy-prime-minister-%E2%80%93-minister-foreign-affairs-republic_en?page_lang=en

“We reaffirm our ambition to establishing a strong and forward-looking framework for cooperation between the EU and Central Asia, and to strengthening regional dialogue in Central Asia– key to prosperity, resilience and sustainable development. As a next step, we look forward to the EU – Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in 2023,” the document says.

For the first time, senior officials from the EU and Central Asia gathered for an economic forum in November 2021 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Then it was decided that the event would be held annually, alternately in each of the capitals of the participating countries. ///nCa, 3 February 2023