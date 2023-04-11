Kazakhstan to host Microsoft multiregional hub

Microsoft has decided to locate its multiregional hub in Kazakhstan, reports Kazinform.

It will cover Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Mongolia, and Pakistan.

«Localization of the Microsoft operation will let Kazakhstan turn into a centre of attraction of technologies and advanced solutions on a regional level. Being a centre of technological development and Microsoft innovations the hub will become a driver for human capital development and strength the national economies through stimulating production and export of non-resource technological sectors,» Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Mussun told at a bilateral meeting with Sergey Leshchenko, Country Manager of Microsoft Kazakhstan.

«The Microsoft multiregional hub is of great importance for Kazakhstan. Your country has the necessary infrastructure. We would love to work here and develop joint projects,» Sergey Leshchenko said in turn.

The idea is perfectly in line with the concept of CAPS, presented by nCa in its ongoing series “The ground realities are transforming TAPI into CAPS.”

CAPS – Central-Asia-Pakistan-Seas – is a logical and natural zone of comprehensive partnership. /// nCa, 11 April 2023