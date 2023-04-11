GCC welcomes enhancing relations with Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi met with Oraz Charyyev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday, 10 April 2023 at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh, press service of GCC states.

During the meeting, ways to strengthen GCC-Turkmen relations were discussed in light of the joint memorandum of understanding signed between both sides in August 2022.

From his side, the Secretary General affirmed the GCC’s willingness to enhance strategic dialogue with Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries, in order to realize the outcomes of the joint ministerial meeting, which was held between the Foreign Ministers of the GCC countries and the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries on 7 September 2022.

The ministerial meeting took place within the framework of implementing the joint action plan between the two sides for the period 2023-2027 which encompasses political and security dialogue, economic and investment cooperation, strengthening communication between the peoples of both parties and establishing effective partnerships in the business sector in the GCC countries and Central Asian countries. ///nCa, 11 April 2023

 

