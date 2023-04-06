Some streets to be blocked in Ashgabat for the duration of the bike ride

In Ashgabat on April 7, in the morning, due to a mass bike ride dedicated to World Health Day, traffic will be blocked on some streets, the Road Supervision Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan reported.

The bike ride will start from the east of the Bicycle monument at the intersection of Bekreve Street and Chandybil Avenue, and will go north from the roundabout at the intersection of Chandybil and Bitarap Turkmenistan Avenues, in the direction of Bitarap Turkmenistan Avenue to Galkynysh Street.

According to information received by Turkmenportal, it is recommended to continue driving along Archabil, Garashsyzlyk, Turkmenbashi avenues.

“Dear drivers! Remember that parking your cars on the side of the road creates a serious obstacle for all road users, and do not forget to plan your route in advance!

Originally published by Turkmenportal at https://turkmenportal.com/blog/60175/v-ashhabade-na-vremya-veloprobega-perekroyut-nekotorye-ulicy