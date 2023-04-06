News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Some streets to be blocked in Ashgabat for the duration of the bike ride

Some streets to be blocked in Ashgabat for the duration of the bike ride

By

In Ashgabat on April 7, in the morning, due to a mass bike ride dedicated to World Health Day, traffic will be blocked on some streets, the Road Supervision Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan reported.

The bike ride will start from the east of the Bicycle monument at the intersection of Bekreve Street and Chandybil Avenue, and will go north from the roundabout at the intersection of Chandybil and Bitarap Turkmenistan Avenues, in the direction of Bitarap Turkmenistan Avenue to Galkynysh Street.

According to information received by Turkmenportal, it is recommended to continue driving along Archabil, Garashsyzlyk, Turkmenbashi avenues.

“Dear drivers! Remember that parking your cars on the side of the road creates a serious obstacle for all road users, and do not forget to plan your route in advance!

Originally published by Turkmenportal at https://turkmenportal.com/blog/60175/v-ashhabade-na-vremya-veloprobega-perekroyut-nekotorye-ulicy

 

Related posts:

  1. В Ашхабаде на время велопробега перекроют некоторые улицы
  2. New Housing and Social infrastructure facilities to be built in Ashgabat
  3. Ashgabat Process: Sustainable Transport is a key for Landlocked Developing Countries to recover in post-pandemic world
  4. Project on Water Pipeline from Caspian Sea to Ashgabat is being realized jointly with Spanish specialists
  5. Conference on “International transport and transit corridors: interconnection and development” begins in Ashgabat in July 18-19, 2022
  6. SerdarGB led a bike ride on the World Bicycle Day
  7. Transit of goods via the territory of Turkmenistan – details
  8. Turkmenistan starts building second section of Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway
  9. A hotel and a park opened in Ashgabat – GB with cabinet team visits Olympic Village
  10. New projects promise construction boom in Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan