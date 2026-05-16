White City Ashgabat 2026 Strengthens International Industry Partnerships with Gap İnşaat and Rönesans Holding

The 25th Multi-sector International Exhibition and Conference “White City Ashgabat” (WCA 2026) continues to expand its strategic industry partnerships as leading engineering and construction companies Gap İnşaat and Rönesans Holding officially join the forum as Silver Sponsors ahead of the next edition, taking place on 24–25 May 2026 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Their participation highlights the growing international profile of WCA 2026 as a regional platform connecting infrastructure modernization, industrial growth, sustainable urban transformation and investment cooperation.

Held under the theme “Architecture. Innovation. Sustainable Development.”, the anniversary edition of WCA 2026 will bring together government representatives, international companies, investors, architects, engineers and urban development experts to discuss the future of sustainable urban development, next-generation infrastructure and industrial growth.

The forum continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s leading international platforms for architecture, construction, engineering, urban modernization and smart infrastructure — facilitating strategic dialogue, investment cooperation and the exchange of advanced engineering and infrastructure solutions.

Gap İnşaat

Founded in 1996, Gap İnşaat is recognized as one of the leading international contractors operating in Turkmenistan, with extensive experience across healthcare, industrial, infrastructure and major construction projects.

The company has established a strong reputation through its focus on innovation, sustainability and the integration of advanced engineering solutions into major developments. Among its landmark projects in Turkmenistan are the turnkey construction of the Garabogazkarbamid Plant in partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation and the development of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport — strategic projects that have significantly strengthened the country’s industrial and logistics infrastructure.

Current flagship developments include the Ashgabat Multidisciplinary Hospital, oncology and pediatric healthcare centers, modernization works at the Ahalteke Equestrian Complex, and the Urea Production Complex in Balkan Province.

Rönesans Holding

Complex of buildings of the 1st specialized military school named after Berdimuhamet Annayev Garagum” multipurpose hotel with a business center

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Ankara, Rönesans Holding operates in more than 30 countries, ranking among the world’s leading international contracting and investment groups. The company delivers integrated, large-scale projects across multiple sectors, leveraging decades of technical expertise and a global operational footprint.

As a long-standing strategic partner of Turkmenistan, Rönesans has delivered a comprehensive portfolio of industrial, infrastructure, and energy projects that directly support the nation’s development agenda. Operations in Turkmenistan are executed through its subsidiary, Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., which provides specialized Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) solutions tailored to the industrial and energy sectors.

Over 16 years of uninterrupted operations in the country, the company has established a proven track record of successfully delivering high-complexity projects. Its completed portfolio includes modern educational complexes, hospitality facilities, and key government buildings, all executed to international standards. These developments have significantly shaped Ashgabat’s architectural landscape and strengthened the capital’s urban infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Rönesans continues to expand its activities in gas processing, petrochemicals, energy infrastructure, and urban modernization, closely aligning with national priorities for industrial diversification, energy efficiency, and sustainable economic growth. Through targeted contributions to administrative, educational, and commercial facilities, the Group remains committed to supporting the continued modernization of Ashgabat’s urban environment and regional infrastructure systems.

Supporting the Future of Urban and Industrial Development

The participation of Gap İnşaat and Rönesans Holding as Silver Sponsors of reflects growing international confidence in Turkmenistan’s long-term infrastructure modernization strategy and the increasing role of the forum as a platform for strategic dialogue, investment cooperation and practical project implementation.

To date, more than 500 delegates have registered to participate in WCA 2026, representing over 100 international companies from 50 countries worldwide. The growing scale of international participation further strengthens the forum’s role as a regional platform for investment partnerships, technology exchange and discussions shaping the future of sustainable urban development, infrastructure modernization and next-generation industrial growth.

Detailed information about the conference agenda, exhibition participation and sponsorship opportunities is available on the official event website:

White City Ashgabat 2026 Official Website