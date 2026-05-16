Celebrating the Spirit of Europe in Turkmenistan: Europe Day 2026 reception held in Ashgabat

Once again, the Europe Day reception in Ashgabat provided a platform to celebrate the values that bind the European Union and its partners: peace, solidarity, cooperation, and mutual respect. It reaffirmed the strong and evolving partnership between the European Union and Turkmenistan which is based on a shared goal of achieving peace and prosperity.

The “Gala” Cultural and Entertainment Center was chosen deliberately this year for the annual Europe Day celebration. The Kopetdag mountains symbolise the strength and enduring nature of the partnership between the European Union and Turkmenistan. Guests had a unique opportunity to breathe the fresh mountain air of Kopetdag and admire beautiful panoramic views, while enjoying live musical performances and a selection of European and Turkmen cuisine. All came together to create an inviting, warm and celebratory ambiance of the evening.

A special highlight and culmination of the celebration was the projection of the European Union flag onto the Kopetdag mountains, accompanied by performance of the European anthem and a festive fireworks display. Guests gathered together to celebrate this symbolic moment, reflecting the spirit of unity, friendship, and shared values.

The reception, which took place on 15 May, was hosted by the Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan, H.E. Ms Beata Pęksa. The Turkmen delegation was represented by Mr Ahmet Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Turkmenistan. The event brought together representatives of the national authorities of Turkmenistan, EU Member States, the diplomatic corps, international organisations, the private sector, civil society, media, social media influencers, staff of EU-funded projects, volunteers and other distinguished guests.

The successful organisation of the reception was made possible with the support of Business Nokady, Aman Mekhinli Studio, and the Embassy of France in Turkmenistan.

As Ambassador Pęksa highlighted welcoming remarks: “Also today, while standing here in Ashgabat, I am reminded that while our geography is different, the spirit of Europe — the idea of “unity in diversity” — is our greatest strength. Let us reaffirm our belief in this unity, in solidarity, and the power of dialogue. Let us celebrate not only what we have achieved but also what we can achieve together in the years to come”. . Happy Europe Day, Every Day!”. ///nCa, 16 May 2026 (in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)

Here are some photos from the event: