Turkmenistan and Afghanistan Energy Sector Officials Discuss 500 kV Transmission Line Progress

Chief Executive Officer of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, Afghanistan’s major power utility, Abdulhaq Hamkar, during his visit to Turkmenistan, met with the Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan Annageldi Saparov, and discussed the expansion of electricity cooperation between the two countries, according to DABS press release.

During the meeting, Abdulhaq Hamkar briefed on the ongoing progress of 500 kV electricity transmission line project and stated that work on this major project is advancing rapidly and is expected to be completed within approximately one year.

He expressed gratitude to the Government of Turkmenistan and relevant institutions for their continued understanding, coordination, and cooperation with Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat in the implementation of electricity projects.

In turn, the Turkmen side further assured that electricity supply to various provinces of Afghanistan will continue normally.

In addition, Turkmen officials told that they will visit Kabul in the near future to present proposals for new electricity projects, whose practical implementation will begin following mutual understanding and agreement. ///nCa, 17 May 2026