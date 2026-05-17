President of Azerbaijan Receives Head of State Committee for Construction of Arkadag on Sidelines of WUF13

On 17 May 2026, in Baku, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Deryageldi Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Deryageldi Orazov conveyed warm greetings to the Azerbaijani leader on behalf of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude and extended his return greetings to the leadership of Turkmenistan.

Orazov congratulated the Azerbaijani side on the successful hosting of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum.

In turn, the President of Azerbaijan expressed his appreciation for Turkmenistan’s initiative to build a mosque in the city of Fuzuli, noting that construction work is currently actively underway.

During the conversation, it was noted that large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects are currently being deployed in these territories.

As part of his visit, Deryageldi Orazov plans to tour the region to inspect the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects on-site.

On 17 May, the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), commenced its work in Baku. The forum has gathered over 40,000 participants from 182 countries. Among the attendees are government officials, municipal representatives, urban planners, academics, and representatives from the private sector and non-governmental organizations. The discussions cover key issues such as sustainable urbanization, the housing crisis, climate resilience, and the future of cities. /// nCa, 17 May 2026