Kazakhstan participates in the UNV Asian Partner Roundtable in Bonn

Bonn, Germany— A delegation from Kazakhstan, led by Gulbara Sultanova from the Ministry of Culture and Information, met with UNV’s Executive Coordinator Toily Kurbanov during the Asian Partner Roundtable at the United Nations Campus in Bonn on 12–13 May 2026.

Held during International Volunteer Year 2026, the Roundtable will focus on how volunteer action can strengthen solidarity and practical cooperation in the region and globally.

Gulbara Sultanova, Chair of the Civil Society Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Information, said, “UNV is our strategic partner. We are confident that further strengthening of our cooperation will lead to even more significant results.”

Kazakhstan joined the UNV Full Funding programme in 2019 and has supported the Special Voluntary Fund since 2016. It plans to increase its support to the UNV Full Funding programme for 2027–2029. Under a new agreement to be signed, the government aims to fund seven international and five national UN Volunteer roles each year.

Toily Kurbanov, UNV Executive Coordinator, said: “Kazakhstan is setting a global example—putting volunteerism in its Constitution and championing IVY 2026 globally. UNV will keep our cooperation practical, aligned with national priorities, and focused on advancing volunteerism.”

The delegation also outlined plans for International Volunteer Year 2026, including hosting the first Commonwealth of Independent States Volunteer Forum in Astana in August and starting work on a National Volunteerism Index this year. ///nCa, 15 May 2026 (in cooperation with the UN Volunteers, Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia)