Reception by Uzbek embassy in Ashgabat provides early taste of Nowruz

Ambassador Akmaljon Kuchkarov of Uzbekistan hosted a reception on Friday, 17 March 2023, at a small restaurant on the floor 2 of Ak-Altyn Hotel in Ashgabat. This restaurant specializes in authentic Uzbek cuisine. The décor is also traditional Uzbek.

The purpose was to give early festive welcome to the Nowruz Day, which is celebrated 21 March ever year.

The limited number of guests were mainly the notables from the Uzbek diaspora.

In addition to the Uzbek dishes, there were songs and dances, creating an atmosphere of merriment.

Here are some pictures from the event:

/// nCa, 19 March 2023 [All pictures copyright nCa]

 

 

 

