The 4th Edition EU – Central Asia Civil Society Forum ended in Tashkent

10 March 2023, Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The annual EU Central Asia Civil Society Forum involving representatives of the civil society from Central Asia and the European Union took place in Tashkent on 10 March 2023. The discussion focused on the implementation of the EU Strategy on Central Asia. The event was commenced by the European Union Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, Deputy Minister of Justice of Uzbekistan Alisher Karimov and the EU Ambassador in Uzbekistan Charlotte Adriaen.

In her opening remarks Ambassador Adriaen emphasised that “EU will continue promoting an enabling environment allowing the civil society organizations to fulfil their functions as well as further support a meaningful and structured role for the CSOs in policy making and strengthen CSOs capacity to function as independent players”.

The 4th edition of the Civil Society Forum explored the ways to complement the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy building on the outcomes of the Samarkand Connectivity Conference, which took place on 18 November 2022. Forum participants discussed how the civil society could contribute to the development and implementation of the connectivity agenda, with a special focus on woman, gender equality and youth. ///Press and information team of the Delegation to UZBEKISTAN, 10 March 2023