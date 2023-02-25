Hydrogen Energy on the Agenda of the International Conference in the Turkmen Capital

The International Scientific and Practical Conference “Scientific and technical possibilities for obtaining hydrogen energy from natural gas” was held at the International University of Oil and Gas named after Yagshygeldi Kakaev, jointly organized by university of oil and gas with the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan.

The forum was attended by experts, scientists, specialists from domestic and foreign universities, research centers, branches of foreign companies in Turkmenistan, international agencies. Representatives from foreign countries participated in the event online.

During the conference, presentations were made by Director of the Scientific Research Institute of Natural Gas of the State Concern “Turkmengaz” Bayrammyrat Pirniyazov, director of the Center for Technology of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, Doctor of Technical Sciences Durdymyrat Gadamov, director of the Center for Hydrogen Energy of the International University of Oil and Gas named after Yagshygeldi Kakaev, candidate of chemical sciences Hakberdi Hoshdurdiyev, Rector of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan, Candidate of Technical Sciences Serdar Nazarov as well as expert of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Doctor of Science Francesco Ganda (Austria), Director General of the Department of Hydrogen Gases of the Iwatani Corporation Hiroshi Kimura (Japan), Professor of the Department of Chemical Engineering of the PETRONAS University of Technology Bavadi Abdullah (Malaysia), Director of the Research Center for Hydrogen Energy of the China National Oil and Gas Corporation, Doctor of Science Li Qingxun (China) and many other specialized specialists.

In their speeches, the participants spoke in detail about the scientific and practical work carried out on the ground, the specific measures taken and the positions of states in the field of studying, developing, and using renewable energy sources.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan takes an active position on the use of alternative energy sources, as evidenced by its specific initiatives aimed at creating new principles of global energy security, universal access to affordable and reliable energy sources and a balance between production goals and environmental protection objectives.

As noted, Turkmenistan, carrying out appropriate work on the introduction of new, environmentally friendly technologies for energy production at the national level, adopts long-term documents aimed at reducing the impact of harmful substances on the environment. In this regard, in January 2022, the Roadmap for the development of international cooperation of Turkmenistan in the field of hydrogen energy for 2022-2023 and the corresponding program of joint actions with leading countries, international organizations and companies of the world were approved.

Large-scale work is being carried out to implement the goals set in the country. One of its examples is the opening of the Center for Hydrogen Energy at the International University of Oil and Gas named after Ya. Kakaev, in which scientific and educational work is carried out to study the technological features of hydrogen production.

The speakers noted the development of hydrogen energy in the countries of the world as one of the leading directions of development, within which scientific research is actively carried out, thematic events are organized, projects are being implemented and innovative energy infrastructure facilities are being built, and legislation is being improved.

As is known, the use of low-carbon energy in the world is aimed at reducing the effects of climate change, environmental pollution and achieving carbon neutrality. In this regard, countries are striving to achieve the relevant goals, which are also enshrined in long-term documents of leading international organizations. These include such fundamental UN documents as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Sustainable Development Goals. Active work in the field of the use of “green” energy is carried out by the International Renewable Energy Agency and the Hydrogen Council.

In conclusion, the forum participants noted the high importance of the conference, which made it possible to exchange valuable experience, discuss with colleagues a wide range of important issues and prospects, specific plans for further cooperation aimed at achieving mutual interests, general well-being and progress.