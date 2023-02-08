UNDP-EU STRIVE Asia program realizes several projects in Turkmenistan

The implementation of the UNDP and EU “Strengthening Resilience Against Violent Extremism in Asia (STRIVE Asia)” program is underway in Turkmenistan.

According to Turkmenportal, the public organization “Yenme” is implementing the project ” Territory of Development ” in Tejen district of the Akhal province within the framework of the program.

It aims to strengthen the resilience of local communities by providing support to youth initiatives. In particular, the skills of young people are being developed for their active participation in solving socially important tasks.

The project involves 40 initiative boys and girls aged 14 to 30 years. The trainings will help them to acquire volunteer skills to form moral guidelines, cognitive and emotional development, taking into account the principles of inclusiveness and gender equality.

After the completion of the trainings, the awareness raising event will held in Tejen, where trained young people will share their skills and knowledge with their peers, present youth initiatives.

A “Digital campus” for learning English and computer literacy has also been opened in Ashgabat with the assistance of Yenme, Orient reports.

The activities of the educational campus are based on the principles of inclusiveness and is aimed at attracting the most vulnerable categories of adolescents and young people to the program.

Teachers use an interactive teaching method at the courses, which will help students competently use modern digital technologies to solve general development, cognitive, cultural, inventive and other important tasks in life, as well as increase the level of knowledge and competencies for the ability to make qualified decisions.

During the classes, young people will gain knowledge and skills in the field of information technology, IT, robotics and other areas. ///nCa, 8 February 2023 (photo credit – Turkmenportal, Orient, Yenme)