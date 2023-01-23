News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Uztrasngaz: Turkmenistan has resumed gas supplies to Uzbekistan

Uztrasngaz: Turkmenistan has resumed gas supplies to Uzbekistan

By

Since 21 January 2023, Turkmenistan has resumed gas supplies to Uzbekistan, the Uzbek energy company engaged in the transportation, storage and sale of gas Uztransgaz reports with reference to the notification of the State Concern Turkmengaz.

According to the press release, 16 million cubic meters of natural gas are imported daily through the Deryalyk gas distribution network.

Thus, the issue of the suspension of has supplies to the neighboring country due to weather fluctuations has been sorted out.  ///nCa, 23 January 2023

 

Related Posts

Sovrn
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan