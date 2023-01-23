Uztrasngaz: Turkmenistan has resumed gas supplies to Uzbekistan

Since 21 January 2023, Turkmenistan has resumed gas supplies to Uzbekistan, the Uzbek energy company engaged in the transportation, storage and sale of gas Uztransgaz reports with reference to the notification of the State Concern Turkmengaz.

According to the press release, 16 million cubic meters of natural gas are imported daily through the Deryalyk gas distribution network.

Thus, the issue of the suspension of has supplies to the neighboring country due to weather fluctuations has been sorted out. ///nCa, 23 January 2023